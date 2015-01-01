Abstract

In the real world, the severity of traumatic injuries is measured using the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) and is often estimated, in finite element human computer models, with the maximum principal strains (MPS) tensor. MPS can predict when a serious injury is reached, but cannot provide any AIS measures lower and higher from this. To overcome these limitations, a new organ trauma model (OTM2), capable of calculating the threat to life of any organ injured, is proposed. The OTM2 model uses a power method, namely peak virtual power, and defines brain white and grey matters trauma responses. It includes human age effect (volume and stiffness), localised impact contact stiffness and provides injury severity adjustments for haemorrhaging. The focus, in this case, is on real-world pedestrian brain injuries. OTM2 model was tested against three real-life pedestrian accidents and has proven to reasonably predict the post mortem (PM) outcome. Its AIS predictions are closer to the real-world injury severity than the standard maximum principal strain (MPS) methods currently used. This proof of concept suggests that OTM2 has the potential to improve forensic predictions as well as contribute to the improvement in vehicle safety design through the ability to measure injury severity. This study concludes that future advances in trauma computing would require the development of a brain model that could predict haemorrhaging.

