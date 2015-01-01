Abstract

Multiple fractures are frequently encountered in adults following road traffic accidents. A 32-year-old male presented with multiple fractures in his right lower extremity, including a femoral shaft fracture, distal third fractures of the tibia and fibula, as well as a calcaneal fracture. The patient provided a history indicative of a road traffic accident. X-rays were performed on both hip joints, both knee joints, and the ankle joints. Treatment involved open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) with interlocking nailing for the femur, tibia, and fibula, alongside ORIF with plating using a screw-out set (SOS) and cannulated cancellous (CC) screw fixation for the calcaneal fracture. Additionally, the Ilizarov procedure was conducted following debridement over the right foot. Post-surgery, the patient experienced primary symptoms of hip joint pain and restricted hip joint movement. Physiotherapy was initiated to address these issues. Evaluation of outcome measures indicated a reduction in joint pain, significant enhancement in joint mobility, and an increase in muscle strength.

