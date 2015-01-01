SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Petrak A, McNabb EA, Nguyen BP, Kirkpatrick VE, Cassaro S. Cureus 2024; 16(5): e61388.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.61388

38947652

PMC11214639

Blunt abdominal trauma patients who have had prior bariatric procedures may present a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge. The single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve (SADI-S) is a modified duodenal switch procedure that is relatively uncommon. This case report describes a patient who previously underwent a SADI-S for the management of obesity and subsequently sustained a seat belt injury in a motor vehicle collision resulting in a laceration of the efferent loop. The patient presented with symptoms of acute abdominal pain and was diagnosed through imaging studies. Prompt surgical intervention was performed with resection and primary anastomosis of the damaged section of the jejunum, and repair of a large mesenteric laceration. We discuss the importance of early recognition and intraoperative decision-making in the case of this patient concerning her SADI-S.


blunt abdominal trauma; obesity management; seat belt injury; single-anastomosis duodenal switch; small bowel injury

