Abstract

Rodenticides are easily available in the market and suicidal attempts by ingesting such poisonous products are commonly reported in rural India. We aimed to analyze predictive factors, biological markers, and treatment outcomes among patients who ingested rodenticides (yellow phosphorus) with the brand name, Rattol. Here, we present three such cases who were admitted to a tertiary care hospital. We recorded socio-demographic characteristics, probable predictive factors, and serial charting biological markers. Conventional treatment was given to these cases. All cases were young women (age range: 17-30 years) from rural areas, two were married and one was unmarried. The approximate quantity of ingestion was 20, 10, and 5 grams, respectively. The time lag between the ingestion and sought first health care was 6 hours, 18 hours, and 1 hour, respectively. Major symptoms were vomiting, abdominal pain, and headache. Biological markers, including total bilirubin, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, creatinine, prothrombin time, international normalized ratio, and model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) score were statistically significant. Two women had toxic hepatitis and acute liver failure and one did not have any organ damage. All of them were recovered within 17 days of mean hospital stay. A lethal dosage of rodenticides and delayed presentation to the hospital can prompt acute liver failure and severe ailment. Creating awareness, promoting mental health and suicide prevention, and framing proper guidelines for treatment will reduce morbidity and mortality.

