Citation
Dai ACK, Mackenzie L. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38946208
Abstract
PURPOSE: Accidental falls among adult cancer survivors are a health concern. Falls impose economic burdens and detrimental consequences to cancer survivors. This review aimed to synthesize findings from published research to explore the relationship between falls and cancer diagnosis and treatment among cancer survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
fall risk; cancer survivors; Accidental falls; falls prediction; falls prevention