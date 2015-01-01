Abstract

PURPOSE: Accidental falls among adult cancer survivors are a health concern. Falls impose economic burdens and detrimental consequences to cancer survivors. This review aimed to synthesize findings from published research to explore the relationship between falls and cancer diagnosis and treatment among cancer survivors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A scoping review was conducted using four databases (Medline, EMBASE, CINAHL, and Scopus) for the years 2001-2021. A total of 425 abstracts were identified after removing duplicates. A second search for the years 2022-2023 was completed where 80 abstracts were identified. Abstract screening, full-text review, and data extraction were conducted. Study characteristics and key findings were extracted from full texts. Descriptive numerical summaries were presented, and narrative analyses were performed.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: A total of 42 articles were included in the scoping review which demonstrated (1) an increased prevalence of falls among cancer survivors, (2) the presence of cancer-specific fall risk factors, (3) a lack of cancer-specific fall prediction tools, and (4) few fall prevention interventions as part of usual care among cancer survivors. Younger cancer survivors were underrepresented. Cancer survivors should be aware of their risk of falls, and health professionals should ensure that fall prevention is part of usual care.

