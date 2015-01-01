Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a chronic disease process and a public health concern that disproportionately impacts Black populations. While there is an abundance of literature on race and TBI outcomes, there is a lack of scholarship that addresses racism within rehabilitation care, and it remains untheorized. This article aims to illuminate how racism becomes institutionalized in the scientific scholarship that can potentially inform rehabilitation care for persons with TBI and what the implications are, particularly for Black populations. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Applying Bacchi's What's the Problem Represented to be approach, the writings of critical race theory (CRT) are used to examine the research about race and TBI rehabilitation comparable to CRT in other disciplines, including education and legal scholarship.



RESULTS: A CRT examination illustrates that racism is institutionalized in the research about race and TBI rehabilitation through colourblind ideologies, meritocracy, reinforcement of a deficit perspective, and intersections of race and the property functions of whiteness. A conceptual framework for understanding institutional racism in TBI rehabilitation scholarship is presented.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this article speak to the future of TBI rehabilitation research for Black populations, the potential for an anti-racist agenda, and implications for research and practice.

Language: en