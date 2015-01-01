|
Omar S, Williams CC, Bugg LB, Colantonio A. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38950599
PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a chronic disease process and a public health concern that disproportionately impacts Black populations. While there is an abundance of literature on race and TBI outcomes, there is a lack of scholarship that addresses racism within rehabilitation care, and it remains untheorized. This article aims to illuminate how racism becomes institutionalized in the scientific scholarship that can potentially inform rehabilitation care for persons with TBI and what the implications are, particularly for Black populations. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Applying Bacchi's What's the Problem Represented to be approach, the writings of critical race theory (CRT) are used to examine the research about race and TBI rehabilitation comparable to CRT in other disciplines, including education and legal scholarship.
Traumatic brain injury; anti-racism; Black populations; critical race theory; institutional racism