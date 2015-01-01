|
Citation
|
Eslami A, Chehrassan M, Alimoghadam S, Pisoudeh K, Kasaeian A, Elahifar O. EFORT Open Rev. 2024; 9(7): 700-711.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Publisher British Editorial Society of Bone and Joint Surgery)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38949162
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This systematic review aims to investigate the management and outcomes of pelvic ring fractures (PRFs) during pregnancy, emphasizing maternal and fetal mortality rates, mechanisms of injury, and treatment modalities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; treatment; maternal mortality; pregnancy; external fixators; fetal mortality; fracture types; pelvic ring fractures