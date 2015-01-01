Abstract

PURPOSE: This systematic review aims to investigate the management and outcomes of pelvic ring fractures (PRFs) during pregnancy, emphasizing maternal and fetal mortality rates, mechanisms of injury, and treatment modalities.



METHODS: Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, we conducted a comprehensive search of databases from 2000 to 2023, identifying 33 relevant studies. Data extraction included demographics, fracture types, treatment methods, and outcomes. Risk of bias was assessed using the JBI criteria.



RESULTS: Maternal mortality stood at 9.1%, with fetal mortality at 42.4%. Maternal factors impacting mortality included head trauma and hemodynamic instability. Fetal mortality correlated with mechanisms like motor vehicle accidents and maternal vital signs. Surgical and conservative treatments were applied, with a majority of pelvic surgeries performed before delivery. External fixators proved effective in fracture stabilization.



CONCLUSION: Pelvic ring fractures during pregnancy present significant risks to maternal and fetal health. Early stabilization and vigilant monitoring of maternal vital signs are crucial. Vaginal bleeding/discharge serves as a critical fetal risk indicator. The choice between surgical and conservative treatment minimally influenced outcomes. Multidisciplinary collaboration and tailored interventions are essential in managing these complex cases.

Language: en