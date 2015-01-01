Abstract

Cases of battery ingestion are well documented in the scientific literature, especially concerning button cell battery ingestion in children. In this instance, the authors present an atypical case of a young man who voluntarily ingested a cylindrical alkaline battery containing manganese. The patient died approximately a week later, despite not exhibiting any specific symptoms. The battery was found in the cecum during the autopsy, showing deterioration at its positive pole. The cecal mucosa exhibited two ulcerations without perforation. Histological analysis revealed intestinal ischemia in the cecum, with no microscopic lesions in other organs. Toxicology reports indicated high levels of manganese in both cardiac and peripheral blood. Considering all the results from the additional analyses, the experts concluded that the death was likely of multifactorial origin, associated with a toxic blood concentration of manganese. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first recorded death following the ingestion of a cylindrical battery, and the first instance of manganese intoxication resulting from the ingestion of an alkaline battery. The authors will present the case and provide a literature review to assess the extent to which the presence of manganese may have contributed to the fatality.

