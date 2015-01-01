|
Citation
|
Moreno-Fernández RD, Bernabéu-Brotons E, Carbonell-Colomer M, Buades-Sitjar F, Sampedro-Piquero P. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1348960.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38947350
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stress is one of the main environmental factors involved in the onset of different psychopathologies. In youth, stressful life events can trigger inappropriate and health-damaging behaviors, such as binge drinking. This behavior, in turn, can lead to long-lasting changes in the neurophysiological response to stress and the development of psychological disorders late in life, e.g., alcohol use disorder. Our aim was to analyze the pattern of neurophysiological responses triggered with the exposition to a stressful virtual environment in young binge drinkers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; youth; Young Adult; Sex Factors; alcohol; binge drinking; stress; virtual reality; *Virtual Reality; *Binge Drinking/physiopathology; *Electroencephalography; *Hydrocortisone/analysis/metabolism; *Stress, Psychological; Heart Rate/physiology; neurophysiology; Saliva/chemistry/metabolism