Citation
Baize D, d'Arripe-Longueville F, Piponnier E, Scoffier-Meriaux S. Front. Sports Act. Living 2024; 6: e1377045.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38947866
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Hamstring strain injuries (HSIs) remain one of the most burdensome injuries in soccer. Current recommendations to prevent sports injuries suggest the importance for coaches and medical staff to consider psychological and contextual risk factors and to specify them according to the injury type and context. HSI risk factors in soccer have been widely investigated, mainly from physiological and biomechanical perspectives. However, psychological and health-related risk factors are still unexplored. Therefore, the objective of this study was to determine the psychological and health-related risk factors for a first HSI in male competitive soccer.
Language: en
Keywords
football; primary prevention; health literacy; athletic identity; athletic injuries; sports injury model