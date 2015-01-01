Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Root Cause Analysis (RCA) is a systematic process which can be applied to analyze fall incidences in reactive manner to identify contributing factors and propose actions for preventing future falls. To better understand cause of falls and effective interventions for their reduction we conducted a narrative review of RCA and Strategies for Reducing Falls among Inpatients in Healthcare Facilities.



METHODS: In this narrative review, databases including Scopus, ISI Web of Science, Cochrane, and PubMed were searched to obtain the related literature published. Databases were searched from January 2005 until the end of March 2023. The Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) tool was used for quality assessment of articles. To analyze the data, a five-stage framework analysis method was utilized.



RESULTS: Seven articles that fulfilled the inclusion criteria were identified for this study. All of the selected studies were interventional in nature and employed the RCA method to ascertain the underlying causes of inpatient falls. The root causes discovered for falls involved patient-related factors (37.5%), environmental factors (25%), organizational and process factors (19.6%), staff and communication factors (17.9%). Strategies to reduce falls involved environmental measures and physical protection (29.4%), identifying, and displaying the causes of risk (23.5%), education and culturalization (21.6%), standard fall risk assessment tool (13.7%), and supervision and monitoring (11.8%).



CONCLUSION: the findings identify the root causes of falls in inpatient units and provide guidance for successful action plan execution. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of considering the unique characteristics of healthcare organizations and adapting interventions accordingly for effectiveness in different settings.

