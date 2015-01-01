Abstract

BACKGROUND: Colchicine is a common therapeutic agent for inflammatory conditions such as gout, yet its narrow therapeutic range frequently results in cases of overdose and subsequent poisoning. Acute colchicine poisoning can be difficult to identify due to its nonspecific clinical manifestations, posing a diagnostic challenge for emergency physicians without a clear history of colchicine ingestion.



CASE PRESENTATION: This report describes a tragic case of acute colchicine poisoning that resulted in three familial homicides. The patients presented with fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, which rapidly escalated to shock during their emergency department visits. Laboratory tests revealed a marked leukocytosis, mild elevation in procalcitonin (PCT), significantly elevated creatine kinase (CK) and CK-MB levels, and liver function abnormalities. Despite treatment with carbapenem antibiotics and aggressive fluid resuscitation, the patients' condition deteriorated, marked by a progressive decline in leukocytes and neutrophils. Initially misdiagnosed as septic shock, the ineffectiveness of the standard treatment protocols led to a fatal outcome for all three individuals.



CONCLUSION: Emergency physicians should consider acute colchicine poisoning as a differential diagnosis in patients presenting with shock and the following clinical indicators: (1) pronounced increase in peripheral leukocytes with a disproportionate rise in neutrophils; (2) discordance between the level of serum procalcitonin and the severity of presumed septic shock; (3) early increase in serum creatine kinase (CK) and CK-MB; (4) poor response to antibiotics and resuscitative efforts, accompanied by a continuous decrease in white blood cells and neutrophils. This case underscores the critical need for awareness of colchicine toxicity in the emergency setting, particularly when the clinical presentation mimics septic shock but fails to respond to standard treatments.

