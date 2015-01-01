Abstract

Electric truck platooning offers a promising solution to extend the range of electric vehicles during long-haul operations. However, optimizing the platoon speed to ensure efficient energy utilization remains a critical challenge. The existing research on implementing data-driven solutions for truck platooning remains limited and implementing first principles solution is still a challenge. However, recognizing the resemblance of truck platoon data to a time series serves as a compelling motivation to explore suitable analytical techniques to address the problem. This paper presents a novel deep learning approach using a sequence-to-sequence encoder-decoder model to obtain the speed profile to be followed by an autonomous electric truck platoon considering various constraints such as the available state of charge (SOC) in the batteries along with other vehicles and road conditions while ensuring that the platoon is string stable. To ensure that the framework is suitable for long-haul highway operation, the model has been trained using various known highway drive cycles. Encoder-decoder models were trained and hyperparameter tuning was performed for the same. Finally, the most suitable model has been chosen for the application. For testing the entire framework, drive cycle/speed prediction corresponding to different desired SOC profiles has been presented. A case study showing the relevance of the proposed framework in predicting the drive cycle on various routes and its impact on taking critical policy decisions during the planning of electric truck platoons has also been presented. This study would help to efficiently plan the feasible routes for electric trucks considering multiple constraints such as battery capacity, expected discharge rate, charging infrastructure availability, route length/travel time, and other on-road operating conditions while also maintaining stability.

Language: en