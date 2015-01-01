Abstract

Scuba diving and other modes of device-supported diving are popular activities that can be especially demanding and hazardous for people with preexisting physical conditions. Due to the high ambient pressure, the temperature differences, and potential unpredictable events, which have manifold effects on the organism, diving carries a high risk of life-threatening disease. A special risk is present if the body does not readily equalize air pressure changes. Therefore, prior to diving, all divers should undergo detailed education regarding the physical principles of the sport as well as specific physical examination. Consultation of an otolaryngologist is of exceptional relevance because many otorhinolaryngologic diseases can lead to (usually temporary) unfitness to dive. The role of the modern otorhinolaryngologist trained in diving medicine is to correctly advise the patient and restore fitness for diving via conservative or invasive methods.



Gerätetauchen ist ein populärer Sport und wird auch von Personen mit gesundheitlichen Risikofaktoren betrieben. Aufgrund des hohen Umgebungsdrucks, des Temperaturunterschieds und möglicher unvorhergesehener Ereignisse, die vielfältige Auswirkungen auf den Organismus haben, besteht beim Tauchen ein hohes Risiko für lebensbedrohliche Verläufe. Ein besonderes Risiko besteht, wenn der Körper Luftdruckschwankungen nicht ohne Weiteres ausgleichen kann. Taucher/-innen sollten vor einem Tauchgang ausführlich über die physikalischen Grundlagen des Tauchsports aufgeklärt werden und eine tauchmedizinische Untersuchung durchlaufen. Eine HNO-ärztliche Untersuchung ist zentral, da viele HNO-ärztliche Erkrankungen zu einer - meist - vorübergehenden Tauchunfähigkeit führen. Die Aufgabe eines modernen tauchmedizinisch versierten HNO-Arztes ist daher, die Patienten richtig zu beraten und vorübergehende Tauchtauglichkeit durch konservative oder invasive Maßnahmen wiederherzustellen.

