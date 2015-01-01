|
Citation
Theodoraki MN, Brand M. HNO 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38951143
Abstract
Scuba diving and other modes of device-supported diving are popular activities that can be especially demanding and hazardous for people with preexisting physical conditions. Due to the high ambient pressure, the temperature differences, and potential unpredictable events, which have manifold effects on the organism, diving carries a high risk of life-threatening disease. A special risk is present if the body does not readily equalize air pressure changes. Therefore, prior to diving, all divers should undergo detailed education regarding the physical principles of the sport as well as specific physical examination. Consultation of an otolaryngologist is of exceptional relevance because many otorhinolaryngologic diseases can lead to (usually temporary) unfitness to dive. The role of the modern otorhinolaryngologist trained in diving medicine is to correctly advise the patient and restore fitness for diving via conservative or invasive methods.
Language: de
Keywords
Diving; Decompression sickness; Barotrauma; Scuba diving; Water sports