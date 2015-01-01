Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. The COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and new technologies have heightened workplace pressures. Effective response and essential organizational changes require business leaders to be more adaptable, with managers' presence playing a pivotal role in successful implementation. The study assesses a brief mindfulness-based emotional regulation for managers (MBERM) intervention, to reduce workplace stress and enhance managerial well-being.



METHODS. An 8-week non-randomized controlled trial was conducted with a waiting list control group and an intervention group. Pre-post differences were measured by Student's t test or Wilcoxon test, and effect size calculated using the Hedge's g formula. The sample included 23 managers (17 men and six women) with average age 50 years. The study assessed anxiety and depressive symptoms, psychological flexibility, perceived self-efficacy, general work-related well-being, perceived stress and mindfulness.



RESULTS. Statistically significant changes were observed in the intervention group in depression, anxiety, work-related acceptance and action, general self-efficacy, exhaustion, alienation, stress and non-reactivity. The control group showed no statistically significant changes in any of the variables.



CONCLUSION. The MBERM intervention could improve the emotional and work-related well-being of managers and reduce stress levels and burnout. Further study of this intervention is needed to promote adherence and ensure a long-term improvement.

