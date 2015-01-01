|
Asensio-Martínez, Adame L, Aguilar-Latorre A, Millán B, Domínguez-García M, Magallón-Botaya R. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38946201
OBJECTIVEs. The COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and new technologies have heightened workplace pressures. Effective response and essential organizational changes require business leaders to be more adaptable, with managers' presence playing a pivotal role in successful implementation. The study assesses a brief mindfulness-based emotional regulation for managers (MBERM) intervention, to reduce workplace stress and enhance managerial well-being.
mindfulness; job stress; emotional regulation; online intervention; managers