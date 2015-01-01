Abstract

Various toxic and flammable gases exist in the fertilizer industry whose release quantification is very important regarding emergency preparedness, planning and response, and well-being of the community. ALOHA threat zones and threat at a point coupled with MARPLOT are evaluated for ammonia, methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen release, and outdoor and indoor concentrations of these gases in nearby residences and highways calculated. These footprints are calculated using ALOHA which requires inputs such as site data, site location, building type, gas name, atmospheric inputs, release source information and dispersion model to display the threat zone, which can then be shown on MARPLOT. Potential impact of these releases on the community is mitigated through releasing equipment isolations, water sprays for dilutions, dilutions through steam or air and emergency sirens for information. This article covers hazards in the fertilizer industry, and provides general guidelines for operational staff of any industry to mitigate hazards.

Language: en