Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates seafarers' loneliness as a mediating variable between psychological well-being and resilience, and tests resilience as a mediating variable between psychological well-being and loneliness. It also examines the challenges faced by seafarers on different types of ships and evaluates the mediating roles of resilience and loneliness.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The research uses descriptive data analysis, reliability analysis, correlation analysis, and mediation analysis with bootstrap-based regression models. An online survey was conducted with 471 active Turkish seafarers using a sociodemographic questionnaire and three standardized scales measuring psychological well-being (PW), loneliness at work (LAW), and psychological resilience (PR). Data were collected between 01/07/2023 and 01/09/2023.



RESULTS: The findings indicate that ship type is a significant factor in the mediating roles of loneliness at work and psychological resilience. There is a partial mediating role of loneliness at work and resilience in psychological well-being across different ship types. Specifically, loneliness at work partially mediates the relationship between psychological resilience and psychological well-being among seafarers on tanker or bulk carrier vessels, but not on container vessels.



CONCLUSIONS: The study concludes with suggestions to address the mental health challenges faced by seafarers, emphasizing the importance of ship type in the mediating roles of loneliness and resilience. Regarding the mediating role of loneliness at work, it has been determined that there is partial mediation between psychological resilience and psychological well-being among seafarers working on tanker or bulk carrier vessels. However, on container vessels, loneliness at work does not mediate the relationship between psychological well-being and psychological resilience. Based on these findings, the authors conclude by offering a range of helpful solutions to address this problem.

