Abstract

In recent years, vegetation plays a key role in landslide stability under extreme rainfall in the Three Gorges Reservoir area, so it is very important to identify the mechanism of vegetation slope protection. This study takes wildcat landslide in Three Gorges Reservoir area as the research object, using indoor landslide model test and building monitoring systems such as stress field, displacement field, and soil erosion, to illustrate the protective effect of typical vegetation. Furthermore, Bermuda cover effectively reduces pore water pressure, pore soil pressure, displacement, and turbidity. In particular, the three stages of interception and buffering of rainfall by stems and leaves, infiltration and absorption of rainfall by the root system, and the reinforcement of the slope against sliding forces by the root system have been divided. Moreover, these findings offer valuable preliminary insights for guiding landslide mitigation strategies in the Three Gorges Reservoir area.

Language: en