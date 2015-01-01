Abstract

More than 40 states in the United States have established medical Cannabis programs that authorize the use of Cannabis for specific medical conditions. Initially, these medical Cannabis programs aimed to offer compassionate care primarily for terminal or rare, untreatable conditions. However, the scope of these programs has broadened to include nonterminal and more common conditions, including various medical and mental disorders. This expansion introduces several health care challenges: a lack of robust research evidence for many listed conditions, a sense of unpreparedness among providers, and a disparity in provider roles, expectations, and responsibilities across different states, leading to potential confusion. To address these issues, medical organizations need to develop expert consensus or guidelines that underscore evidence-based shared decision-making and patient monitoring standards. Medical education should also include such training. Concurrently, medical providers must prioritize evidence-based treatment over public opinion, exercise clinical judgment, and take responsibility for their recommendations.

