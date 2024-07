Abstract

Correction: Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders



https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-024-06417-z



In this article the title was incorrectly given as ' Prevalence and Correlates of Poor Safety Awareness and Accidental Injury in AASD, ADHD, ASD + ADHD, and Neurotypical Youth Samples' but should have been 'Prevalence and Correlates of Poor Safety Awareness and Accidental Injury in ASD, ADHD, ASD + ADHD, and Neurotypical Youth Samples'



The original article has been corrected.

