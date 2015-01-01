Abstract

Different populations experience suicide at different rates. Some studies have found an increased risk of suicide among individuals with tattoos. Studies indicate a higher prevalence of mental health disorders among individuals with one or more tattoos. These findings signal a need to explore suicide prevention in tattoo shops. The aim of this project is to determine the feasibility, acceptability, and interest of providing education on suicide prevention among tattoo artists. We conducted a cross-sectional survey with tattoo artists. Survey items assessed artists' experiences with clients expressing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, their comfort level assisting clients, and general perceptions around suicide and stigma. Seventy-nine surveys were collected. Most artists reported that they have had at least one situation in which a client mentioned something that made them concerned about that client's mental health. Most respondents reported that a client has expressed suicidal thoughts to them at least once. Our study demonstrated that tattoo artists encounter clients who express mental health challenges as well as suicidal ideation, underscoring the potential role for tattoo artists in supporting individuals at risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

