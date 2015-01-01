|
Citation
|
Mashoufi R, Nahayati MA, Meshkat M, Ebrahimi SA, Salimi M, Yekta MM, Alehashemi A. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2024; 13(5): 2099-2103.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38948566
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: One of the main complications of multiple sclerosis (MS) is imbalance and walking problems that can lead to falls. This study investigated the association between a fall measurement scale called the Hopkins Falls Grading Scale (HFGS) and motor function tests in patients with MS. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross sectional study was conducted using convenience sampling on 85 patients referred to the MS Association of Mashhad, Iran, in 2023. The HFGS examined falls during the past year and divided them into 4 degrees, and the function test included the timed 25 foot walk (T25FW) test and the timed up and go (TUG) test. Kruskal-Wallis test and Spearman's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
multiple sclerosis; Hopkins Falls grading scale; motor function; timed 25-foot walk test; timed up and go test