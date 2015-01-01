Abstract

INTRODUCTION: One of the main complications of multiple sclerosis (MS) is imbalance and walking problems that can lead to falls. This study investigated the association between a fall measurement scale called the Hopkins Falls Grading Scale (HFGS) and motor function tests in patients with MS. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross sectional study was conducted using convenience sampling on 85 patients referred to the MS Association of Mashhad, Iran, in 2023. The HFGS examined falls during the past year and divided them into 4 degrees, and the function test included the timed 25 foot walk (T25FW) test and the timed up and go (TUG) test. Kruskal-Wallis test and Spearman's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: A statistically significant association was obtained between HFGS and functional tests (T25FW and TUG) (for both P < 0.0001). A significant association was observed between the variables of age (P = 0.006), duration of the disease (P = 0.03), the use of mobility devices (P = 0.05), and HFGS.



CONCLUSION: Considering the association between HFGS and motor function tests in MS patients, clinical experts should pay attention to patients who have slower movement and evaluate them in terms of falling status when performing motor function tests.

