Walker C, Little V, Joyner J, Fuller S, Green B. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2024; 13(5): 1968-1974.
38948587
CONTEXT AND AIMS: In the United States, access to evidence-based behavioral health treatment remains limited, contributing to inadequate treatment for individuals with depression and anxiety disorders. The Collaborative care model (CoCM), the integration of behavioral healthcare into primary care, has been shown to be effective in addressing this issue, particularly when delivered virtually through telehealth platforms. While collaborative care has been shown to be effective, little has been studied to understand the impact of patient treatment factors on patient improvement. This study aims to analyze factors associated with patient improvement, measured by PHQ-9 and GAD-7 score changes, in patients with depression and anxiety disorders from Concert Health, a national behavioral medical group offering collaborative care across 18 states.
Anxiety; depression; collaborative care; CoCM