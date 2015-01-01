|
Ghose S, Pal D, Paul B, Dasgupta A, Ghosh P, Maurya N. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2024; 13(5): 2066-2072.
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
38948626
CONTEXT: With the ageing of Indian society, providing a healthy life among older people is a public health precedence. Therefore, beforehand discovery and possible forestalment of frailty may help promote healthy ageing and dwindle the social, mental and financial burden of their families and caregivers. AIMS: The study aimed to assess the proportion of frailty and its associated factors among the elderly aged 65 years and above in a rural community of West Bengal. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 270 elderlies selected from 15 villages out of a total 64 villages of Singur under the Hooghly District of West Bengal from January 2019 to February 2020.
Language: en
Elderly; frailty; Fried frailty phenotype (FFP); geriatric depression scale (GDS); mini nutritional assessment (MNA) tool