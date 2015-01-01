|
Citation
|
Pleva DJ, Hanson JC, Greer B. J. Man. Manip. Ther. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Journal of Manual and Manipulative Therapy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38949207
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Concussions are a common condition in athletes leading to symptoms including headache, dizziness, and sometimes vestibular deficits. Concussion management typically involves rest and a gradual return to activity among other interventions. This case series includes three patients who were evaluated using Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT) after sport-related injuries involving concussion-like symptoms. MDT is a system of evaluating patients using repeated movements and sustained positions to assess symptomatic and mechanical changes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; derangement; directional preference; McKenzie method