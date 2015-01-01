Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Concussions are a common condition in athletes leading to symptoms including headache, dizziness, and sometimes vestibular deficits. Concussion management typically involves rest and a gradual return to activity among other interventions. This case series includes three patients who were evaluated using Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT) after sport-related injuries involving concussion-like symptoms. MDT is a system of evaluating patients using repeated movements and sustained positions to assess symptomatic and mechanical changes.



RESULTS: Patients in this case series demonstrated rapid reduction of symptoms using variations of repeated cervical movements and sustained positions, which enabled them to return to play with a lasting resolution of symptoms.



DISCUSSION/CONCLUSION: This highlights the importance of a classification system for the appropriate treatment of these cases who did not require management using concussion protocol, as they were classified as cervical derangement.

