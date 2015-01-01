Abstract

Canada legalized the use of non-medical cannabis in 2018. This study examines youth and young adults' knowledge and perceptions of harms, benefits, and education around cannabis use since legalization. An online survey was completed by a convenience sample of 1,759 individuals aged 12-25 years living in Manitoba, Canada. Most participants (n = 1,525, 86.7%) reported receiving education on the potential effects/harms related to cannabis; the most common topics included driving and cannabis use (79.9%), the mental harms of cannabis (67.4%), and addiction and dependency (66.3%). Youth who reported using cannabis more than once (n = 1,203) were more knowledgeable about the effects of cannabis than youth who never used cannabis or used cannabis once (n = 580; mean score: 6.6 versus 5.7 out of 8, respectively; p < .001). Vaping cannabis oil was perceived as the most harmful cannabis product among all participants. Among participants with experience using cannabis, the most frequently reported benefits were relaxation, improved sleep, and enhanced enjoyment of food/music. Half of the participants reported ever being in a car with someone driving high, of which, 40% of these participants reported doing so in the last 30 days. Future tailored education is needed to address knowledge related to cannabis use among youth and young adults who use and do not use cannabis.

Language: en