Abstract

PURPOSE: Postpartum depression (PPD) affects one in eight women in the United States. Women with HIV may be at higher risk for PPD. This systematic review examined factors related to PPD in those with HIV.



METHOD: Using three databases, articles published between 2017 and 2022 were screened for eligibility, with 19 full texts reviewed and critically appraised. Ten studies from eight countries were ultimately included in the analysis.



RESULTS: Using Engel's biopsychosocial model, common themes emerged within the theoretical framework: (a) biological (e.g., HIV diagnosis in pregnancy, impact on HIV adherence); (b) psychological (e.g., pregnancy intention, intimate partner violence, fear of HIV transmission, infant illness, behavior); and (c) social (e.g., socioeconomic status, lack of social support, disclosure, stigma).



CONCLUSION: Living with HIV carries additional stressors for new parents that may impact mental health in the postpartum period. Nurses are in a unique position to screen for PPD early using established screening tools while paying particular attention to associated factors impacting those with HIV. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

