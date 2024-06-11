Abstract

PURPOSE: To elucidate the underlying motivations, experiential dimensions, and cognitive perceptions in adolescents with depression and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).



METHOD: A descriptive qualitative design was used. Participants were 18 Chinese adolescents with depression and NSSI. Conventional content analysis was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Three primary themes and 11 subthemes were identified: Triggers of NSSI (personal, family, school, and social factors); Experiencing Emotional Complexity in NSSI Implementation (mitigating psychological distress, awakening a sense of existential life, generating secondary negative emotions, stimulating reflections on life and death); and Perceptions and Understandings of NSSI are Diverse (NSSI as a form of seeking validation or approval, an addictive behavior, a means to attain a sense of control, and unacceptable behavior).



CONCLUSION: Although nursing staff should provide comprehensive treatment and psychological support, efforts should also be made to strengthen caregiving skills of family members, thereby promoting overall physical and mental health of adolescents. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

Language: en