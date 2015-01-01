Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are prevalent and associated with common problems among adults with substance use disorders (SUDs), including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and compulsive behaviors. Most studies consider cumulative ACEs when examining their associations with health and behavioral outcomes. We tested whether patterns of ACEs related to SUD symptoms, PTSD symptoms, and compulsive behaviors among adults receiving treatment for substance use. We identified latent classes of ACEs using medical record data from 721 patients in residential SUD treatment and conducted Wald chi-square tests to assess whether these latent classes differed in alcohol and drug use disorder symptoms, PTSD symptoms, compulsive sexual behavior, and compulsive gambling. We identified four latent classes: high ACEs (15.1%), maltreatment (12.4%), household problems (22.3%), and low ACEs (49.1%). There were significant differences across latent classes in drug use disorder symptoms, PTSD symptoms, and compulsive sexual behavior, χ(2)(1, N = 721) = 37.42-107.07, ps < .001. Participants in the high ACEs and household problems classes had more drug use disorder symptoms than those in the low ACEs class. Relative to all other classes, individuals in the low ACEs class had the lowest PTSD symptoms and those in the high ACEs class had the highest PTSD symptoms.



FINDINGS indicate that adults with SUDs who have more ACEs have the highest risk for PTSD symptoms and compulsive sexual behavior. Screening for ACEs while considering ACE patterns and frequency may benefit treatment planning for SUD patients with comorbid concerns such as PTSD symptoms and compulsive sexual behavior.

