Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide attempts (SA) during perinatal period have the potential to adversely affect a woman's health and her developing infant. To date, little is known about perinatal SA and their risk factors. This study aimed to synthetize the evidence on risk factors of SA in pregnant and postpartum women.



METHODS: We systematically reviewed studies retrieved from PubMed/Medline, PsycINFO, and CINAHL, following the PRISMA guidelines for reporting. A meta-analysis was conducted only for risk factors examined in at least three distinct samples.



RESULTS: A total of ten studies were eligible for inclusion. All the studies found significant associations in regression models between perinatal SA and other variables (sociodemographic, clinical factors obstetric, neonatal, and psychosocial). The meta-analysis showed that unmarried women (pooled OR = 1.87, 95% CI = 1.26-2.78), with no higher education (pooled OR = 1.89, 95% CI = 1.31-2.74) and affected by a mood disorder (pooled OR = 11.43, 95% CI = 1.56-83.87) have a higher risk of postpartum SA; women who smoke during pregnancy (pooled OR = 3.87, 95% CI = 1.35-11.11) have a higher risk of SA in pregnancy; and women with previous suicidal behavior(pooled OR = 38.04, 95% CI = 3.36-431.17) have a higher risk of perinatal SA, whether during pregnancy or in the postpartum period. The type of sample, whether community or clinical, is a relevant moderating factor.



CONCLUSION: Our study extends prior reviews about suicidal behaviors in women by studying perinatal suicide attempts independently, as well as it synthesized data on some sociodemographic, clinical, and obstetric/neonatal risk factors. Further studies about specific risk factors for perinatal SA are needed in order to improve early detection and intervention of women at risk.

Language: en