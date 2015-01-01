Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the effectiveness of the Cultural, Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program for reducing psychological distress and enhancing the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal women preparing for release from prison. STUDY DESIGN: Mixed methods; qualitative study (adapted reflexive thematic analysis of stories of most significant change) and assessment of psychological distress. SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women at the Boronia Pre-release Centre for Women, Perth, Western Australia, May and July 2021. INTERVENTION: Cultural, Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program (two days per week for six weeks). The Program involves presentations, workshops, activities, group discussions, and self-reflections designed to enhance social and emotional wellbeing. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Themes and subthemes identified from reflexive thematic analysis of participants' stories of most significant change; change in mean psychological distress, as assessed with the 5-item Kessler Scale (K-5) before and after the Program.



RESULTS: Fourteen of 16 invited women completed the Program; ten participated in its evaluation. They reported improved social and emotional wellbeing, reflected as enhanced connections to culture, family, and community. Mean psychological distress was lower after the Program (mean K-5 score, 11.3; 95% confidence interval [CI], 9.0-13.6) than before the Program (9.0; 95% CI, 6.5-11.5; P = 0.047).



CONCLUSION: The women who participated in the Program reported personal growth, including acceptance of self and acceptance and pride in culture, reflecting enhanced social and emotional wellbeing through connections to culture and kinship. Our preliminary findings suggest that the Program could improve the resilience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in contact with the justice system.

Language: en