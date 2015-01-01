|
Dudgeon Bardi P, Chang EP, Chan J, Mascall C, King Noongar G, Collova JR, Ryder Noongar A. Med. J. Aust. 2024; 221(1): 55-60.
(Copyright © 2024, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
38946642
OBJECTIVE: To assess the effectiveness of the Cultural, Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program for reducing psychological distress and enhancing the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal women preparing for release from prison. STUDY DESIGN: Mixed methods; qualitative study (adapted reflexive thematic analysis of stories of most significant change) and assessment of psychological distress. SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women at the Boronia Pre-release Centre for Women, Perth, Western Australia, May and July 2021. INTERVENTION: Cultural, Social and Emotional Wellbeing Program (two days per week for six weeks). The Program involves presentations, workshops, activities, group discussions, and self-reflections designed to enhance social and emotional wellbeing. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Themes and subthemes identified from reflexive thematic analysis of participants' stories of most significant change; change in mean psychological distress, as assessed with the 5-item Kessler Scale (K-5) before and after the Program.
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Emotions; Culture; Suicide; Young Adult; Prison; Program Evaluation; Mood disorders; Social determinants of health; Indigenous health; Social justice; Community health services; Western Australia; Racism; Program evaluation; Psychological Distress; *Mental Health/ethnology; *Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander/psychology; Prisoners/psychology; Stress, Psychological/ethnology/psychology; Trauma and stressor related disorders; Women’s health