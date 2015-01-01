Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to compare injury circumstances, characteristics, and clinical management of emergency department (ED) presentations for sports-related concussion (SRC) and non-SRC.



METHODS: This multicenter prospective observational study identified patients 5-17 years old who presented to EDs within 24 hours of head injury, with one or more signs or symptoms of concussion. Participants had a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 13-15 and no abnormalities on CT (if performed). Data were stratified by age: young children (5-8 years), older children (9-12 years), and adolescents (13-17 years).



RESULTS: Of 4709 patients meeting the concussion criteria, non-SRC accounted for 56.3% of overall concussions, including 80.9% of younger child, 51.1% of older child, and 37.0% of adolescent concussions. The most common mechanism of non-SRC was falls for all ages. The most common activity accounting for SRC was bike riding for younger children, and rugby for older children and adolescents. Concussions occurring in sports areas, home, and educational settings accounted for 26.2%, 21.8%, and 19.0% of overall concussions. Concussions occurring in a sports area increased with age, while occurrences in home and educational settings decreased with age. The presence of amnesia significantly differed for SRC and non-SRC for all age groups, while vomiting and disorientation differed for older children and adolescents. Adolescents with non-SRC were admitted to a ward and underwent CT at higher proportions than those with SRC.



CONCLUSIONS: Non-SRC more commonly presented to EDs overall, with SRC more common with increasing age. These data provide important information to inform public health policies, guidelines, and prevention efforts.

Language: en