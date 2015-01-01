Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Epidemiology provides fundamental opportunities to protect student-athlete health. The goal of this study was to describe the epidemiology of sport-related concussion (SRC) across 8 years (2015/2016-2022/2023) and compare boys' and girls' sports for SRC incidence and SRC mechanisms.



METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study performed using a statewide high school head injury surveillance system of high school student-athletes (n = 2,182,128; boys, n = 1,267,389; girls, n = 914,739). Exposures of interest included study year and boys and girls in comparable sports. Clinical incidence was calculated by dividing SRC counts in each sport by the number of participants per 100 player-seasons and presented with 95% CIs. The 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 data were included in the analysis, however caution is warranted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical incidence ratios (CIRs) were estimated for sex-comparable sports, and significance was determined if 95% CIs excluded 1.00. The authors compared mechanism of injury in boys' and girls' comparable sports with chi-square analyses (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: Among 25,482 total SRCs, the overall clinical incidence of SRC for all boys and girls was 1.17 (95% CI 1.15-1.18) per 100 player-seasons across all years. Across all years, the overall clinical incidence in boys' sports was 1.34 (95% CI 1.32-1.36) per 100 player-seasons, and 0.93 (95% CI 0.91-0.95) per 100 player-seasons in girls' sports. Boys' sports with the highest clinical incidence included American football, ice hockey, and wrestling. Girls' sports with the highest clinical incidence included basketball, soccer, lacrosse, competitive cheer, and gymnastics. Girls consistently had higher SRC rates relative to boys for baseball/softball, basketball, and soccer (CIR range 1.65 [95% CI 1.41-1.93] to 3.32 [95% CI 2.67-4.16]). Girls had lower SRC in lacrosse in 2015/2016 (CIR 0.63, 95% CI 0.40-0.97); no difference in 2016/2017-2020/2021, but had higher clinical incidence in 2021/2022 (CIR 1.69, 95% CI 1.18-2.44) relative to boys. In boys the most common mechanism of SRC occurred from person-to-person contact (n = 8752, 62.8%), whereas girls commonly sustained SRC from person-to-object contact (n = 2369, 33.4%) and from person-to-person contact (n = 2368, 33.4%). There were significant associations between boys' versus girls' sports and mechanism of injury within baseball/softball (χ2 = 12.71, p = 0.005); basketball (χ2 = 36.47, p < 0.001); lacrosse (χ2 = 185.15, p < 0.001); and soccer (χ2 = 122.70, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings can help understand the potential impact of interventions aimed at preventing or reducing SRC. Including girls' sports within this study extends research for a largely underrepresented group.

