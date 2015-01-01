Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the validity of quantitative pupillometry to predict the length of time for return to full activity/duty after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in a cohort of injured cadets at West Point.



METHODS: Each subject received baseline (T0) quantitative pupillometry, in addition to evaluation with the Balance Error Scoring System (BESS), Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC), and Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5th Edition Symptom Survey (SCAT5). Repeat assessments using the same parameters were conducted within 48 hours of injury (T1), at the beginning of progressive return to activity (T2), and at the completion of progressive return to activity protocols (T3). Pupillary metrics were compared on the basis of length of time to return to full play/duty and the clinical scores.



RESULTS: The authors' statistical analyses found correlations between pupillometry measures at T1, including end-initial diameter and maximum constriction velocity, with larger change and faster constriction predicting earlier return to play. There was also an association with maximum constriction velocity at baseline (T0), predicting faster return to play.



CONCLUSIONS: The authors conclude that that pupillometry may be a valuable tool for assessing time to return to duty from mTBI by providing a measure of baseline resiliency to mTBI and/or autonomic dysfunction in the acute phase after mTBI.

