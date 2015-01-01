Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While the clinical presentations of COVID-19 and concussion are not identical, there is a significant overlap in symptomology (e.g., fatigue, headache) and neurological deficits (e.g., cognitive, vestibular). However, limited research has examined the effect of prior COVID-19 diagnosis on concussion outcomes. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to determine if prior diagnosis of COVID-19 influences concussion outcomes, including concussion assessment scores and recovery time, in college-aged individuals.



METHODS: A prospective study of college-aged individuals (COVID-19: n = 43, mean age 21.3 [SD 2.5] years; no COVID-19: n = 51, mean age 21.0 [SD 2.5] years) diagnosed with concussion was conducted. Demographics, injury details, the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5th Edition (SCAT5), and the Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) were completed at the acute (within 5 days after concussion) and full medical clearance (FMC) (within 3 days after FMC) visits. Mann-Whitney U-tests determined differences in concussion outcomes between groups. Cox proportional hazards regression models were fitted to assess the relationship between factors associated with concussion symptom resolution and days to FMC, and covariates were selected based on previous literature indicating potential confounds (e.g., female sex, acute symptom severity, preexisting mental health conditions). Hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals were reported for each predictor variable.



RESULTS: No significant differences were found between groups for SCAT5 and VOMS composite and total scores. Significant differences were found between COVID-19 and no-COVID-19 groups in days to symptom resolution (11.5 days vs 8 days, p = 0.021), but not in days to FMC (14 days vs 12 days, p = 0.099). The association between COVID-19 groups and days to clearance was not significant when adjusting for sex, race, history of depression/anxiety, and total number of concussion symptoms at the acute visit [χ2(5) = 8.349, p = 0.138]. However, male sex (HR 2.036, 95% CI 1.033-4.014; p = 0.040) was associated with a quicker time to FMC.



CONCLUSIONS: Prior COVID-19 diagnosis did not influence cognitive abilities and vestibular/ocular functioning as measured by the SCAT5 and VOMS postconcussion. While prior COVID-19 diagnosis did result in a significantly longer duration to symptom resolution when compared with individuals who did not have a prior COVID-19 diagnosis, prior COVID-19 did not significantly influence time to FMC by a healthcare provider. Clinicians should consider that individuals with a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 might experience prolonged symptoms postconcussion.

Language: en