Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Baseball and softball pose unique risks for sport-related concussion (SRC). Although these are not collision sports, concussions in baseball and softball can nonetheless involve high-speed impacts. In a regional, single-institution cohort of baseball and softball athletes who sustained an SRC, the current study sought to 1) describe the mechanisms of injury that led to SRC, and 2) compare initial symptom burden and recovery metrics across mechanisms, including time to return to learn (RTL), time to symptom resolution, and time to return to play (RTP) by mechanism of injury.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed of baseball and softball athletes 12 to 23 years old who sustained an SRC between November 2017 and April 2022. Mechanisms of injury were divided into two categories: 1) contact mechanism (i.e., what initiated contact with the injured player, such as head-to-ball), and 2) player mechanism (i.e., the action the injured player was performing at the time of injury, such as fielding). The recovery outcomes of time to RTL, symptom resolution, and RTP were compared between mechanisms using bivariate analysis and multivariable regression analysis, controlling for sex, age, time to present to concussion clinic, and initial total symptom score.



RESULTS: The sample included 58 baseball and softball players (60.3% female, mean age 16.0 ± 1.9 years). Most SRCs (62.1%) occurred during competition. Head-to-ball (50.0%) was the most common contact mechanism, followed by head-to-head/body (31.0%) and head-to-wall/ground/equipment (17.2%). Fielding (63.8%) was the most common player mechanism, followed by drills (20.7%) and running (13.8%). SRCs sustained in practice had significantly longer RTL (median 10.0 [interquartile range (IQR) 3.3-16.3] vs 4.0 [IQR 2.0-8.0] days; U = 421.5, p = 0.031) and symptom resolution (37.0 [IQR 18.0-90.0] vs 14.0 [IQR 7.0-41.0] days; U = 406.5, p = 0.025) compared with SRCs sustained in competition. Multivariable regression analysis revealed that head-to-wall/ground/equipment contact mechanism was associated with longer RTL (β = 0.30, 95% CI 0.07-0.54, p = 0.013).



CONCLUSIONS: The current study found that SRCs in baseball and softball occurred more often in competition than in practice. Head-to-ball and fielding were the most common contact and player mechanisms, respectively. SRCs sustained in practice were associated with longer time to RTL and symptom resolution, and head-to-wall/ground/equipment was associated with longer RTL in multivariable regression analysis. These results provide empirical data to improve concussion safety in baseball/softball.

