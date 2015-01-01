Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Continued play following concussion can lead to worse outcomes and longer recoveries compared with athletes who immediately report. This has been well documented in youth athletes, while less attention has been paid to collegiate athletes despite differences in healthcare access, recovery trajectories, and additional pressures to play. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to determine if continuing to play immediately following a concussion influenced clinical outcomes and recovery time in collegiate athletes.



METHODS: A prospective, repeated-measures design was used to compare clinical outcomes and recovery time between collegiate athletes who continued playing (n = 37) and those immediately removed (n = 56) after a concussion. Assessments were conducted within 5 days of the concussion and at full medical clearance (FMC; ± 3 days) using the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool-5th edition (SCAT5), Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening assessment, and High-Level Mobility Assessment Tool. Mann-Whitney U-tests determined differences in clinical outcomes between groups. Cox proportional hazards regression models examined the relationship between factors associated with days to symptom resolution and days to FMC, and covariates were selected a priori based on previous literature. Hazard ratios with 95% CIs were reported for each predictor variable.



RESULTS: Significant differences were found in SCAT5 concentration composite scores (p = 0.010) and SCAT5 delayed recall composite scores (p = 0.045) at the acute visit and near point of convergence average distance (cm; p = 0.005) at the FMC visit between the group who continued to play and those who were immediately removed. There were no differences between groups in days to symptom resolution (10 vs 7 days, p = 0.05) and days to clearance (13 vs 11.50 days, p = 0.13). The association between groups and days to symptom resolution (χ2[4] = 5.052, p = 0.282), and days to clearance (χ2[4] = 3.624, p = 0.459) were not significant when adjusting for covariates.



CONCLUSIONS: Collegiate athletes who continued to play following concussion did not exhibit worse clinical outcomes or recovery times compared with athletes who were immediately removed. While the lack of differences found in this study could be supported by prior literature, including improved education, awareness, reporting attitudes, and concussion management at the collegiate level in recent years, the authors believe discrepancies are more likely due to study-specific differences (e.g., sample size, care setting, and timing). Therefore, these findings should not diminish the dangers of continued play and the importance of timely removal after concussion.

Language: en