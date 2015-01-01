|
Citation
|
Lonser RR, Theodore N, Falvey E, Harris OA, Okonkwo DO, Zuckerman SL. Neurosurg. Focus 2024; 57(1): E1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Neurological Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38950443
|
Abstract
|
This issue of Neurosurgical Focus provides an in-depth examination of concussion and return to play or work. This collection of articles delves into the complexities of concussion management within the realm of sports and daily life, a critical issue that intersects with neurosurgery, neuropsychology, and sports medicine. Each contribution is meticulously curated to enhance understanding of concussion pathology, offering comprehensive insights into the nuances of the diagnosis, management, and decision-making processes surrounding when an athlete can safely return to play or routine daily activities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Athletic Injuries; *Brain Concussion; *Return to Sport