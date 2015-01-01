|
Knott MV, Bacevich BM, West R, Wosiski-Kuhn M, McGrath K, Divine JG, Ngwenya LB. Neurosurg. Focus 2024; 57(1): E7.
38950446
OBJECTIVE: Postconcussive symptom questionnaires (PCSQs) are often used in concussion patient assessment, yet there is a lack of knowledge as to whether symptom subtype prevalence is dependent on the mechanism of injury (MOI). These subtypes can be defined as cognitive, atlanto-occipital/cervical spine, autonomic, balance, low energy/fatigue/sleep, emotional changes, eyes, and somatic. Using an institutional PCSQ that quantitatively addressed these subtypes, this retrospective study aimed to provide insight into differences in subtype symptomatology between sports-related (SR) and non-sports-related (NSR) injuries.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Cohort Studies; traumatic brain injury; Surveys and Questionnaires; Glasgow Coma Scale; concussion; return to work; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Brain Concussion/epidemiology; Post-Concussion Syndrome/epidemiology/diagnosis; postconcussive symptom scales; return to sport; subtype symptomatology