Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Postconcussive symptom questionnaires (PCSQs) are often used in concussion patient assessment, yet there is a lack of knowledge as to whether symptom subtype prevalence is dependent on the mechanism of injury (MOI). These subtypes can be defined as cognitive, atlanto-occipital/cervical spine, autonomic, balance, low energy/fatigue/sleep, emotional changes, eyes, and somatic. Using an institutional PCSQ that quantitatively addressed these subtypes, this retrospective study aimed to provide insight into differences in subtype symptomatology between sports-related (SR) and non-sports-related (NSR) injuries.



METHODS: Consecutive concussion patients with Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score ≥ 13 and ≥ 16 years of age who were treated at a concussion clinic affiliated with an academic level I trauma center in the United States between December 2009 and January 2020 were eligible for inclusion. The authors extracted data on MOI, comorbidities, habits, prior injuries, and PCSQ results. Multivariate analysis of covariance was then conducted to determine the correlations between subtype scores and MOI while considering covariates.



RESULTS: Of the 194 patients remaining after applying inclusion and exclusion criteria, analysis included 91 patients in the SR group consisting of 54 (59%) males with mean ± SD (range) age of 20.9 ± 7.3 (16-58) years and 103 patients in the NSR group consisting of 38 (37%) males with mean age of 39.2 ± 14.8 (17-71) years. Demographic characteristics differed significantly between groups. Estimated marginal mean scores were significantly lower in the SR injury group compared to the NSR injury group (with comparing main effects) for the cognitive (p < 0.001), autonomic (p < 0.000), balance (p < 0.025), energy (p < 0.006), emotional (p < 0.000), and total score (p < 0.001) subtypes. Multivariate tests identified three comorbidities that contributed to differences in subtype scores between groups: migraines (p < 0.012), vertigo (p < 0.004), and anxiety (p < 0.038). No significant results were found for the remaining comorbidities of (but not limited to) depression, neuropsychiatric disorders, seizures, syncope, sleep disorder, or none.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that patients who sustain a concussion via an NSR injury present with more severe symptoms but similar concussion subtype frequency as those presenting with SR concussion. This suggests that the MOI may correlate more closely to symptom severity than concussion subtype composition, although larger patient populations with more definitive control of MOI are needed to further elucidate these claims.

Language: en