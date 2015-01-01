Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few large studies have investigated the factors and outcomes related to concomitant injuries occurring alongside mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) after motor vehicle collisions (MVCs). Thus, the objective of this study was to assess whether MVC characteristics predict which patients with mTBI will have concomitant whiplash injury, and whether concomitant whiplash injury affects care utilization for these patients.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study included 22,213 patients with mTBI after MVC identified from the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Programs dataset. A hierarchical logistic regression model was constructed to investigate patient and MVC factors associated with concomitant whiplash injury. Propensity score matching on whiplash status, in conjunction with a multivariable logistic regression model, assessed if concomitant whiplash affected odds of hospitalization. In the subgroup of patients who were hospitalized, associations with hospital length of stay (LOS) and discharge disposition were investigated.



RESULTS: The median (IQR) age was 34 (24-51) years, with a median Glasgow Coma Scale score at presentation of 15 (15-15). Patients with concomitant whiplash were older (median 36 years vs 34 years, p = 0.03) and had higher rates of hospitalization (75% vs 64%, p < 0.001). In the hierarchical model for associations with concomitant whiplash injury, patients with blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than the federal driving limit had lower odds of concomitant whiplash (OR 0.63, 95% CI 0.49-0.81) along with those who had airbag deployment (OR 0.80, 95% CI 0.68-0.95), but seatbelt use was associated with greater odds (OR 1.41, 95% CI 1.16-1.71). After matching, concomitant whiplash was independently associated with increased odds of hospitalization (OR 1.67, 95% CI 1.40-1.99) while seatbelt use was associated with decreased odds (OR 0.88, 95% CI 0.81-0.95). Among hospitalized patients, concomitant whiplash was not associated with hospital LOS or discharge disposition.



CONCLUSIONS: MVC characteristics such as alcohol consumption and airbag deployment were protective toward development of concomitant whiplash for mTBI patients, while seatbelt use was associated with higher risk. Concomitant whiplash increases the odds of hospitalization for mTBI patients but does not affect hospital LOS or discharge disposition, while seatbelt use is associated with lower rates of hospitalization and a more favorable hospital course. These findings provide context to injury patterns and care provision after a common mechanism of injury.

Language: en