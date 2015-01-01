Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Prior studies have investigated associations between gender, symptom resolution, and time to return to play following sport-related concussion (SRC). However, there is a notable gap in research regarding the association between gender and return to learn (RTL) in adolescents. Therefore, this study 1) compared the patterns of RTL between boys and girls who are high school student athletes, and 2) evaluated the possible association between gender and time to RTL after adjusting for covariates.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of a prospective surveillance program that monitored concussion recovery of athletes in high schools throughout the state of Maine between February 2015 and January 2023 was performed. The primary independent variable was gender, dichotomized as boys and girls. The primary outcome was time to RTL, defined by the number of days for an athlete to return to school without accommodations. Mann-Whitney U-tests were used to compare RTL between the boys and girls. Each athlete's RTL status was dichotomized (i.e., returned vs had not returned) at several time points following injury (i.e., 1, 2, 3, and 4 weeks), and chi-square tests were performed to compare the proportions who achieved RTL between groups. Multivariable linear regression analyses were performed to evaluate the predictive value of gender on RTL. Covariates included age, number of previous concussions, history of learning disability or attention-deficit disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, history of a psychological condition, history of headaches or migraines, initial Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT3/SCAT5) score, and days to evaluation.



RESULTS: Of 895 high school athletes, 488 (54.5%) were boys and 407 (45.5%) were girls. There was no statistically significant difference in median [IQR] days to RTL between genders (6.0 [3.0-11.0] vs 6.0 [3.0-12.0] days; U = 84,365.00, p < 0.375). A greater proportion of boys successfully returned to learn without accommodations by 3 weeks following concussion (93.5% vs 89.4%; χ2 = 4.68, p = 0.030), but no differences were found at 1, 2, or 4 weeks. A multivariable model predicting days to RTL showed that gender was not a significant predictor of RTL (p > 0.05). Longer days to evaluation (β = 0.10, p = 0.021) and higher initial SCAT3/SCAT5 scores (β = 0.15, p < 0.001) predicted longer RTL.



CONCLUSIONS: In a cohort of high school athletes, RTL did not differ between boys and girls following SRC. Gender was not a significant predictor of RTL. Longer days to evaluation and higher initial symptom scores were associated with longer RTL.

