Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychological symptoms following a sport-related concussion may affect recovery in adolescent athletes. Therefore, the aims of this study were to 1) describe the proportion of athletes with acute psychological symptoms, 2) identify potential predictors of higher initial psychological symptoms, and 3) determine whether psychological symptoms affect recovery in a cohort of concussed high school athletes.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of high school athletes (14-18 years of age) who sustained a sport-related concussion from November 2017 to April 2022 and presented to a multidisciplinary concussion center was performed. The main independent variable was psychological symptom cluster score, calculated by summing the four affective symptoms on the initial Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) (i.e., irritability, sadness, nervousness, feeling more emotional). The psychological symptom ratio was defined as the ratio of the psychological symptom cluster score divided by the total initial PCSS score. The outcomes included time to return to learn (RTL), symptom resolution, and time to return to play (RTP). Univariable and multivariable regressions were performed to adjust for demographic factors and health history.



RESULTS: A total of 431 athletes (58.0% female, mean age 16.2 ± 1.3 years) were included. Nearly half of the sample (45%) reported at least one psychological symptom, with a mean psychological symptom cluster score of 4.2 ± 5.2 and psychological symptom cluster ratio of 0.10 ± 0.11. Irritability was the most commonly endorsed psychological symptom (38.1%), followed by feeling more emotional (30.2%), nervousness (25.3%), and sadness (22.0%). Multivariable regression showed that female sex (B = 2.15, 95% CI 0.91-3.39; p < 0.001), loss of consciousness (B = 1.91, 95% CI 0.11-3.72; p = 0.037), retrograde/anterograde amnesia (B = 1.66, 95% CI 0.20-3.11; p = 0.026), and psychological history (B = 2.96, 95% CI 1.25-4.70; p < 0.001) predicted an increased psychological symptom cluster score. Female sex (B = 0.03, 95% CI 0.00-0.06; p = 0.031) and psychological history (B = 0.06, 95% CI 0.02-0.10; p = 0.002) predicted an increased psychological symptom ratio. Multivariable linear regression showed that both higher psychological symptom cluster score and ratio were associated with longer times to RTL, symptom resolution, and RTP.



CONCLUSIONS: In a cohort of high school athletes, 45% reported at least one psychological symptom, with irritability being most common. Female sex, loss of consciousness, amnesia, and a psychological history were significantly associated with an increased psychological symptom cluster score. Higher psychological symptom cluster score and psychological symptom ratio independently predicted longer recovery. These results reinforce the notion that psychological symptoms after concussion are common and may negatively impact recovery.

