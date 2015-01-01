Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bicycle helmet use has repeatedly been shown to protect riders from serious injury. Despite this, a majority of children and adolescents do not regularly wear helmets. Our primary objective was to determine if an emergency department (ED)-based helmet distribution program could increase the amount of time children report wearing helmets.



METHODS: This was a prospective cohort study of children aged 3 to 17 years presenting to the ED of an urban, tertiary care hospital. Participants were surveyed on their helmet use habits and perceptions regarding the efficacy and importance of helmets. Participants then received a bicycle helmet along with safety counseling in the ED and bicycle safety handouts provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Participants were contacted for follow-up 8 weeks after enrollment.



RESULTS: We enrolled a total of 94 patients. Post-intervention surveys were obtained from 47% of participants. Our helmet program resulted in a statistically significant increase in the amount of time children reported wearing bicycle helmets. Prior to ED intervention, 48% of participants reported wearing a helmet "most of the time" or "all of the time." After participating, 86% of participants indicated that they wore a helmet "most of the time" or "all of the time." Participants indicated a variety of reasons for not wearing helmets. Of all patients contacted for follow-up, 16% indicated that they were involved in an accident after participating where the helmet they were given prevented a head injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Helmet distribution programs based in the pediatric ED increase rates of bicycle helmet usage among pediatric patients. Additional study is needed to determine effect on head injury prevention.

