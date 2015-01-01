Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Housing insecurity is associated with adverse effects on child growth and development cross-sectionally; less is known about its cumulative, long-term effects. This study describes longitudinal experiences of housing insecurity during childhood from infancy (age 1 year) to adolescence (age 15 years) and examines their associations with adolescent health outcomes.



METHODS: Using data from the Future of Families and Child Wellbeing Study, we created a composite measure of housing insecurity using 5 indicators (eg, skipping a rent or mortgage payment, eviction) for participants at ages 1, 3, 5, 9, and 15 years. We used group-based trajectory modeling to identify distinct patterns of housing insecurity, sociodemographic predictors of these patterns, and how these patterns relate to adolescent health outcomes.



RESULTS: We identified 3 trajectories of housing insecurity from infancy to adolescence: secure, moderately insecure, and highly insecure. Adolescents who experienced moderately and highly insecure housing had decreased odds of excellent health (adjusted odds ratio, 0.81; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.69-0.95; adjusted odds ratio, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.50-0.92, respectively) and more depressive symptoms (adjusted incidence rate ratio, 1.05; 95% CI, 1.02-1.08; 1.13; 95% CI, 1.08-1.19, respectively) than adolescents with secure housing. Adolescents who experienced highly insecure housing reported significantly higher anxiety symptoms (adjusted incidence rate ratio, 1.05; 95% CI, 1.003-1.113).



CONCLUSIONS: Housing insecurity starting in infancy was associated with poorer adolescent health outcomes. These longitudinal patterns emphasize the need for novel screening mechanisms to identify housing insecurity when it emerges, as well as policies to prevent housing insecurity and its associated health outcomes.

