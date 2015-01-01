|
Citation
|
Bearden JM, Reese KF, Boyd AA, Otto KT, Rege RD, Osten AW, Brenner JM, Perry SW. PRiMER 2024; 8: e37.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Teachers of Family Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38946750
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: US child firearm fatality rates have risen since 2013. Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws aimed at reducing minors' access to firearms have existed since the 1980s. However, specific requirements for safe storage of firearms, standards of negligence, and penalties for offenders vary significantly by state, yielding a heterogeneous body of CAP legislation. A few studies have investigated the relative impacts of these laws on child firearm injury rates, with sometimes conflicting results. Here, we present a rapid review of the existing literature on CAP laws and their apparent impact on firearm-related injuries among US children, to assess whether CAP laws are an effective tool for reducing child firearm injuries.
Language: en