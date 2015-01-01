Abstract

FINDINGS have revealed a strong link between exposure to child maltreatment (CM) and later chronic pain. Concurrently, other findings have been grounded in the understanding that CM consequences may not end with the exposed individual, rather, they extend to their offspring. However, little is known regarding the possible intergenerational transmission of chronic pain following CM. This study examines whether chronic pain among parents and their young adult offspring may be associated with parental exposure to CM. Three hundred ninety-three parent-offspring dyads (parents' mean age = 58, SD = 5.91 years; offspring's mean age = 27, SD = 3.91 years) completed self-report questionnaires, assessing CM (CTQ), posttraumatic stress (PTS) and disturbances in self-organisation (DSO) symptoms (ITQ), and chronic pain. CM was associated with chronic pain mediated by DSO symptoms among parents (indirect effect = 0.77; p = 0.007) and PTS symptoms among offspring (indirect effect = 0.285; p = 0.005). Offspring chronic pain was significantly associated with parental CM through two intergenerational paths: the mediation of parents' DSO symptoms and chronic pain (indirect effect = 0.298; p = 0.011), and through parents' PTS symptoms and offspring's PTS symptoms (indirect effect = 0.077; p = 0.004). This study's findings support the relevance of the intergenerational transmission of chronic pain following parental exposure to CM. Furthermore, the findings reveal complex PTS symptoms as a possible underlying mechanism for the intergenerational associations of chronic pain following CM.

Language: en