Citation
Liu J, Gao Y, Liu X, Wang H. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38949258
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in early adolescence has been amply documented. However, there has been little research on the progression of NSSI over time. Most studies have focused on the risk factors for NSSI, with less attention devoted to understanding the role of protective factors. This paper aimed to expand existing knowledge about the development of NSSI, with an emphasis on the impacts of protective factors such as social support and socioeconomic status (SES).
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; social support; socioeconomic status; developmental trajectories; non‐suicidal self‐injury